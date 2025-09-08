Lenovo Legion Go 2 is also getting the full Xbox mode

HQ

We assume few of you have missed the upcoming portable Xbox device, developed by Asus in collaboration with Microsoft and scheduled for release on October 16. It's called ROG Xbox Ally and will be able to run in two modes: as a Windows unit or started directly in Xbox mode.

The latter will be released for more devices, and now the first of these has been confirmed. A Lenovo spokesperson has confirmed to The Verge that their upcoming Legion Go 2 (also releasing in October) will have the same Xbox support as the ROG Xbox Ally.

However, it will not be available from day one, but will instead be released in spring 2026. If you've been keen on the Legion Go 2 but have been wondering about Xbox support, it seems you can stop worrying now and go for the device you like best.