Lenovo Legion announces new gaming tablet known as the Tab

While the current trend in the hardware space seems to be about making PC gaming a portable and handheld experience through systems like the Steam Deck, Asus ROG Ally, Lenovo Legion Go, and so on, Lenovo has now actually come up with a new solution to this effort.

Known as the Lenovo Legion Tab, this device is a gaming tablet that is set to bridge the gap between PC and mobile gaming. It comes in the form of an 8.8-inch QHD+ display capping at 144Hz and 500 nits peak brightness, and using Lenovo's PureSight technology. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 4nm processor as well as 12GB of LPDDR5X memory in a chassis that is only 76mm thick and weighs just 350g. The Tab will even boast 256GB of base storage, which can be expanded further with a MicroSD card of up to 1TB.

The Tab will feature a haptics system as well to enhance immersion, has a built-in oversized vapor chamber that combines with the ColdFront technology to ensure that the device stays cool when under stress. As for its battery, the Tab comes with a 6550mAh battery that can be quick-charged through its bottom USB-C port with up to 45W charging. The USB-C port is also said to support DisplayPort 1.4 so users can connect the Tab with a larger screen.

The device will even feature Wi-Fi 6 E compatibility and Bluetooth 5.3 support. Plus, using Lenovo Freestyle, it will be able to connect and share with another Lenovo Legion laptop and compatible monitors and accessories.

The Tab will launch in just one colour (Storm Grey) and is expected to be available in the EMEA region this March from the starting price of €599.