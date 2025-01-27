Lenovo has designed a portable SSD that looks like a hand grenade

HQ

While there are clear design flaws with Lenovo's upcoming external SSD, you do have to credit the technology manufacturer for attempting to spice up the often very boring segment of gadgets.

As part of a collaboration with the Chinese action film Operation Dragon (or Operation Leviathan or Operation Hadal, depending on where you are), the technology titan has lifted the curtain on a new SSD model that is styled and meant to resemble a hand grenade of all things.

The gadget is called the Savior Tactical Mobile SSD, and according to Tom's Hardware's translation of the Chinese announcement, it is a crowdfunded gadget that has an aluminium alloy grenade shape, USB 3.2 support, and is "officially authorised" too.

As of writing, the product is completely crowdfunded with 107% of the required funding accounted for. It's suggested that the gadget will retail for around $82 (¥599), which all things considered isn't a bad price for an external SSD these days. The main catch is that it's unclear if the device will get a wider release, but the one thing that is for certain is that you will no doubt have a hard time convincing border control to let you take this item onto an airplane.

