Lenovo at CES: All the laptops, desktop, and tablet announcements

During its appearance at CES, technology titan Lenovo has just lifted the curtain on a whole range of new gadgets in its laptop, desktop, and tablet range. There are changes and new iterations in pretty much every line that Lenovo offers, so to condense and summarise what Lenovo has in store for 2025, you can find all of the relevant information below.
The Pro 7i will now utilise a Legion Coldfront Vapor with hyperchamber cooling solution that offers 250W TDP. The 5i will be similar but limited to 200W TDP. All models will offer AI Engine+ support to dynamically adjust CPU and GPU wattage and improve performance and deliver smoother framerates.
Legion 5 Pro will now use a new design that features bigger cooling vents that kick out heat from the Coldfront Hyper cooling solution. This will help keep the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090-powered, 16" PureSight WXQGA 16:10 240Hz OLED display operating at maximum efficiency. This laptop will also support Wi-Fi 7, has two USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, a HDMI 2.1, and even space for an Ethernet port.
All three laptops will offer enhanced customisation thanks to improvements with the Legion Space software that paves the way to funkier RGB and better optimisation of performance.
In regards to pricing, the Pro 7i will sell in April for €2,799, the Pro 5i in May for €1,699, and the Pro 5 in May for €1,599.
The 5i is pretty much the same, except it has a 15" screen that is limited to 165 Hz, all while being 13% lighter and thinner than its predecessor. It's also accompanied by the Legion 5, which trades the Intel CPU for an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350.
As for pricing and release dates, the following applies: Legion 7i will debut in June for €1,999, the Legion 5i will drop in May for €1,199, and the Legion 5 will arrive in June for €1,299.
For the Tower 7i (34L) and the Tower 5i (30L), both will now use Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processors, while the Tower 5 will trend toward an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU instead. All three desktops will use Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, with up to a 4080 Super on the 7i and a 4060 Ti on the 5i/5.
All three desktops will feature six RGB-enabled fans that can be controlled through the improved Legion Space software and benefit from the Coldfront Liquid cooling system. The desktops also remain modular and easy to customise and upgrade.
As for pricing and release dates, Lenovo states the Tower 7i will sell in February for €2,500, the Tower 5i in March for €1,499, and the Tower 5 in May for €1,399.
Specifically, the Legion Tab (8.8", 3) will sell starting today (January 7) for the price of €599.