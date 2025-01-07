Lenovo at CES: All the laptops, desktop, and tablet announcements

HQ

During its appearance at CES, technology titan Lenovo has just lifted the curtain on a whole range of new gadgets in its laptop, desktop, and tablet range. There are changes and new iterations in pretty much every line that Lenovo offers, so to condense and summarise what Lenovo has in store for 2025, you can find all of the relevant information below.

Laptops

Lenovo Legion Pro:

To start with, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i and 5i is set to be upgraded with new Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processors. The Legion Pro 5 model is also being enhanced with AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX processors, all to ensure each device can conquer the latest gaming challenges.

The Pro 7i will now utilise a Legion Coldfront Vapor with hyperchamber cooling solution that offers 250W TDP. The 5i will be similar but limited to 200W TDP. All models will offer AI Engine+ support to dynamically adjust CPU and GPU wattage and improve performance and deliver smoother framerates.

Legion 5 Pro will now use a new design that features bigger cooling vents that kick out heat from the Coldfront Hyper cooling solution. This will help keep the Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090-powered, 16" PureSight WXQGA 16:10 240Hz OLED display operating at maximum efficiency. This laptop will also support Wi-Fi 7, has two USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, a HDMI 2.1, and even space for an Ethernet port.

All three laptops will offer enhanced customisation thanks to improvements with the Legion Space software that paves the way to funkier RGB and better optimisation of performance.

In regards to pricing, the Pro 7i will sell in April for €2,799, the Pro 5i in May for €1,699, and the Pro 5 in May for €1,599.

Lenovo Legion:

Both the Legion 7i and the 5i are seeing slight changes. The 7i is becoming slimmer and lighter, 10% and 7%, respectively. It's also getting an upgraded display that now operates as a 16" WXQGA 16:10 PureSight OLED that works to a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio and at 240 Hz. It'll now be powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 HX CPU and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU, with Coldfront Hyper cooling helping make the device 7 db quieter. It'll also utilise an 84 Whr battery and Wi-Fi 7 support.

The 5i is pretty much the same, except it has a 15" screen that is limited to 165 Hz, all while being 13% lighter and thinner than its predecessor. It's also accompanied by the Legion 5, which trades the Intel CPU for an AMD Ryzen AI 7 350.

As for pricing and release dates, the following applies: Legion 7i will debut in June for €1,999, the Legion 5i will drop in May for €1,199, and the Legion 5 will arrive in June for €1,299.

Lenovo LOQ:

Lastly for laptops is a refresher to the LOQ line. There are three models available, each of which have Intel and AMD processor options, and all of which are supported by up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070 GPU. There are no significant additional changes to note, but release dates and pricing is as follows:



Lenovo LOQ 17IRX10 - Releasing in June for €1,199



Lenovo LOQ 15AHP10 - Releasing in March for €1,099



Lenovo LOQ 15AHP10 - Releasing in May for €1,099



Desktops

Lenovo Legion Tower:

There are three desktop changes planned for 2025 that affect the Legion Tower 7i, Legion Tower 5i, and the Legion Tower 5.

For the Tower 7i (34L) and the Tower 5i (30L), both will now use Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX processors, while the Tower 5 will trend toward an AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D CPU instead. All three desktops will use Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs, with up to a 4080 Super on the 7i and a 4060 Ti on the 5i/5.

All three desktops will feature six RGB-enabled fans that can be controlled through the improved Legion Space software and benefit from the Coldfront Liquid cooling system. The desktops also remain modular and easy to customise and upgrade.

As for pricing and release dates, Lenovo states the Tower 7i will sell in February for €2,500, the Tower 5i in March for €1,499, and the Tower 5 in May for €1,399.

Lenovo LOQ:

As a quick point, the Lenovo LOQ Tower 17IAX10 is also getting an upgrade to support the latest Intel Core Ultra 9 280HX processor and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 50 Series too. This desktop will be released in May for €1,199.

Tablets

Lenovo Legion Tab:

There is only one new tablet to talk about and that's a change to the Lenovo Legion Tab. This upgraded model will present an 8.8" 2.5K 165 Hz PureSight touch display, which is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform, and 12 GB of LPDDR5X memory and 256 GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The gadget is bigger than its predecessor, 14% larger at that, and yet is still just 7.79 mm thin and 350 grams in weight. As for what this extra weight allows under the hood, it now features the Legion Coldfront Vapor Chamber to more efficiently cool the system, as well as a 6550 mAh battery to enable longer usage.

Specifically, the Legion Tab (8.8", 3) will sell starting today (January 7) for the price of €599.