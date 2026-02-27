Lenny Kravitz hangs James Bond over a pit of alligators in latest look at 007 First Light

HQ

We're only a few months away from the anticipated next title from IO Interactive, as 007 First Light is expected to launch on May 27, a little later than the formerly expected imminent March debut due to a recent delay.

As the launch edges closer by the day, now IOI has presented a new look at the James Bond action-adventure title, with this being a clip that focuses predominantly on Lenny Kravitz's main villain known as The Pirate King Bawma. In the short gameplay snippet, we get to see how Bawma and Bond cross paths and how the pirate legend hangs Bond and his mentor John Greenway over a pit of alligators while in chains. How on earth will the fearless secret agent escape this problem?

As part of this gameplay being shared, we're also told a little more about Bawma in a press release that explains he's a "charismatic and unpredictable leader of a powerful black-market arms network" and "a powerful adversary for Bond to contend with and plays a key role in shaping his journey in 007 First Light," a character that uses Kravitz's voice and likeness.

