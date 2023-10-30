Lena Headey reveals what Cersei's fate would have been if she had been able to decide for herself

HQ

Yep, here we go again, the ever so controversial final season of Game of Thrones is still a hot potato that we all love to talk about. Even the show's actors have stepped in at various times to talk about it and now it's the turn of Lena Headey, who as Cersei quickly became one of the most hated characters on TV. Because if it had been up to her, the ending for Cersei would have been quite different, as revealed in an interview where the actress had the following to say:

"You start trying to write the story yourself, and Maisie Williams and I would fantasize about a Cersei and Arya showdown; that she would come back as Jaime. That was our dream. But they made different choices."

She also mentioned that she sympathised with the show's writers and the incredible pressure they were under.

"I think in hindsight, everybody understands that. You're in it, and you've been so invested, there's a moment of, 'Why?' But I absolutely get it. No. I miss the people - because you fall in love with people, and you create these family units. So that takes a little while to go though. There's a weird grief from those relationships. But I don't miss it. We did it. We put everything into it. It changed everyone's fucking world, and we'll always have it."

Were you happy with Cersei's fate?