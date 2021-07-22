Lemnis Gate has been pushed back to September 28

Originally scheduled for releasing on August 3rd, the turn-based combat strategy FPS game Lemnis Gate has been delayed to September 28, announced the developer Ratloop Games.

In a Twitter post, the developer explained that as launch time approaches, "it has become clear that we need a little more time to ensure everyone has a great experience from day one. Our team motto has always been 'gameplay first' and we wouldn't be staying true to ourselves if we didn't take the extra time to get it right. With this in mind, we've made the difficult decision to move the launch of Lemnis Gate to September 28".

Even though we have to wait a bit longer than expected, the developer is still holding a beta test starting today as previously planned, so those who are interested in Lemnis Gate can still get a bit of taste before the full game arrives on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 & Xbox One in September.

Also, there will be a special Lemnis Gate BETA livestream today at 17:30 BST, you can either check from Youtube or Twitch .