Leknessund dedicates Vuelta a España victory to the King of Norway

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Andreas Leknessund, 27-year-old Norwegian cyclist from Uno-X Mobility, a team from the second tier UCI Pro Team category, conquered the climb to the ski station Aramón Valdelinares, in Stage 7 of the Vuelta a España, in a double victory for Uni-X, as his compatriot Tobias Halland Johannessen finished second, with the Belgian Wout van Aert from Visma-Lease a Bike finishing third.

Tadej Pogačar from UEFA Emirates finished 19th, 4:23 minutes behind the breakaway, but was the first to arrive of the main competitors at the General Classification, so he extended his leadership in La Vuelta, and has 3:50 minutes over Enric Mas from Movistar and 4:50 Primoz Roglic from Red Bull.

Leknessund, in his first victory in a stage in a Grand Tour, dedicated the victory to the King of Norway Harald V, who died this morning at 89 years of age. "Of course, it's a special day for Norway because of the passing of our king. We've made today a day to remember. Winning in the Vuelta is very important. The king was very interested in sports, and this victory is the best possible tribute".