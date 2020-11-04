Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice to land on consoles in Spring 2021

You're watching Advertisements

After being delayedon PC, CrazyBunch's hilarious adventure, point-and-click game Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice is ready to land on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch soon.

After a successful launch on PC via Steam and GOG, Larry's new adventure will also arrive on the current generation consoles in spring 2021. The console version will also be available digitally via the PSN Store, Microsoft Store and Nintendo eShop.

Additionally, Koch Media and Assemble Entertainment announced a partnership to bring Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice in physical edition to PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game will be available at select retailers in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, France, Spain, Andorra, Portugal, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland and Iceland thanks to a physical distribution agreement between Assemble Entertainment and Koch Media.