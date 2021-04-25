Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice is heading to consoles on May 18

It's seeing a simultaneous release on PS4, Switch, and Xbox One.

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice was announced to be coming to consoles way back in November 2020 (you can check out the console announcement trailer above), but the official release date has only now been unveiled. Publisher Assemble Entertainment and developer Crazybunch have revealed in a press release that the raunchy point-and-click title will be coming to PS4, Switch, and Xbox One on May 18.

The game launched back in October on PC, and it is currently sitting with a 'Very Positive' rating on Steam. Its description reads: "No obstacle will keep me away from my beloved, my Faith, not even the wild and untamed islands of Kalau'a. Those lovely island ladies can only distract me for so long as my heart's compass only points in one direction - Faith!"

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice

