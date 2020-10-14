Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice has been delayed a few days

You're watching Advertisements

When everything seemed set for tomorrow's release, Assemble Entertainment announced a delay for Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice. Fortunately, it's not a big one, as the game is now releasing on October 23, only on PC.

As always, you can expect a classic point 'n' click an adventure, with a lot of humour, puzzles, detailed 2D graphics, and of course, some slightly more 'spicy' content. If you're curious, there's a playable demo available on Steam.