English
Follow us
news
Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice has been delayed a few days

The raunchy title comes later than expected.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

When everything seemed set for tomorrow's release, Assemble Entertainment announced a delay for Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice. Fortunately, it's not a big one, as the game is now releasing on October 23, only on PC.

As always, you can expect a classic point 'n' click an adventure, with a lot of humour, puzzles, detailed 2D graphics, and of course, some slightly more 'spicy' content. If you're curious, there's a playable demo available on Steam.

Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice
Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry TwiceLeisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy