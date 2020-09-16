Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry releases for Xbox One

You're watching Advertisements

Assemble Entertainment's adventure game Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Don't Dry was released two years ago and is available for PC, PlayStation 4 and Switch, as well as smartphones. But out of the blue, they have now announced that it's been released for Xbox One as well.

If you are not familiar with Larry Laffer, he's an old perv on a mission to seduce young girls out of his league that was really big in the '80s. Today, a character like this might seem out of date, and that's the whole point of Wet Dreams Don't Dry, which shows his struggle to date in our time and age.

The game received fairly positive reviews when it was originally released, and it is also getting a sequel for PC on October 15 (we assume other formats will follow) called Leisure Suit Larry: Wet Dreams Dry Twice. Take a look at the Xbox One trailer below. This version also includes the epilogue update Happy Ending.