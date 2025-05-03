Leisure Suit Larry games are leaving Steam

The first seven Leisure Suit Larry games, including Magna Cum Laude, are being removed from Steam. According to a message on the games' Steam page, it's time for Larry to pack up.

"After decades of questionable pickup lines and unforgettable adventures, it's finally time for Larry to hang up his leisure suit — at least the retro version of it."

Players who already own the titles will still be able to play them, but they will no longer be available for purchase. The reason for the removal appears to be a licensing issue. Phil Salvador from the Video Game History Foundation suggests that EA's acquisition of Codemasters — which owns the rights to the Larry series — may have led to the licensing agreement with Assemble Entertainment not being renewed.

The two most recent entries in the series, Wet Dreams Don't Dry and Wet Dreams Dry Twice, are unaffected and will remain available on Steam. The seven original Larry games will still be available on GOG.

