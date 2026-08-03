Leipzig executive mocks Fabrizio Romano regarding Yan Diomandé's transfer: "not at that stage yet"

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Over a week ago, it was reported that Real Madrid was finishing the negotiations for Yan Diomandé, a 19-year old winger from Ivory Coast, who currently plays for RB Leipzig in the Bundesliga. The player, who took part in World Cup 2026, even missed his club's first friendly match last weekend. It all seemed clear for a move to Spain... but over a week later, it hasn't materialised yet.

The reason? There appears to be discrepancies between Diomandé's current agents, the company Roc Nation, and his former agent, Max Gradel from Maxidel Management, who filed a complaint against FIFA alleging breach of contract. FIFA now has to solve the matter and grant the player license to move from Leipzig to Real Madrid, and this could delay the signing even further.

In the meantime, Marcel Schäfer, RB Leipzig managing director for sport, threw a blow at those "so-called transfer experts" who reported that the deal was done. Speaking to Sky Germany, Schäfer said "it's clear that some so-called transfer experts reported a few days ago that the deal was done or gave it the 'here we go.' That's simply not the case. We're not at that stage yet", a clear reference to famour Twitter celebrity Fabrizio Romano and his 'here we go' posts.

Romano was one of the first to report the deal between Real Madrid and Leipzig was done, saying that the players would come for €132 million. Schäfer did not deny that negotiations have taken place, and said he doesn't believe this agent dispute could cause the deal to fall apart, but they are "not at that stage yet", and the unresolved dispute between the two agencies means the deal cannot go through yet. Diomandé, however, has remained noticeably absent from training duties with Leipzig...