Leicester veterans comment on Steve Cooper's surprising sacking

Leicester City's roller coaster continues: after winning Premier League in 2016 and winning FA Cup in 2021, they got relegated to the EFL Championship, England's second division, in 2023. Enzo Maresca led them to victory in 2024 and secured promotion, but the Italian signed for Chelsea, so they appointed Steve Cooper.

However, Cooper only lasted for 15 games, and has been sacked after just five months, with Leicester dangerously closed to the bottom of the charts (16th out of 20 in Premier League). Their last game was a defeat 1-2... against Chelsea.

Steve Cooper's firing has been met with surprise, as the Welsh trainer was showing. However, many Leicester fans didn't take too well having Cooper onboard, as he previously was Nottingham Forest's manager, Leicester's rivals on the East Midlands.

To add insult to injury, some Leicester players, hours after the Chelsea loss, were seen partying, and even held a sign saying 'Enzo, I miss u'.

Steve Walsh, ex-Leicester captain, said to SkySports that he is "sorry him". "He's a fantastic coach, a great fella", saying he doesn't think Cooper was doing much wrong, and thinks most games have been lost "by the odd goal", but he adds "is all about results".

"The owners have been right every time they've got a new manager in. So, hopefully, we can appoint the right man."

Meanwhile, Emile Heskey told Leicestershire Live that "I think I agree" with the club's decision, and doesn't think Ruud van Nistelrooy, one of the names mentioned as a possible replacemnet, would be right for the Foxes.