Leicester City breaks a disgraceful record in English football

HQ

We talked yesterday about probably the worst team in Premier League history: Southampton, the earliest relegated club (already confirmed to fall to the Championship with seven games remaining, after only 2 wins, 4 draws, and 25 defeats). However, 24 hours later, another unwanted dishonourable record was broken by Leicester City: the first team in the history of Premier League to lose eight home games without scoring a single goal.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy was appointed coach mid-season, replacing Julen Lopetegui, and despite winning his very first match, there was no saving the team, whose relegation is all but confirmed with 17 points, after 4 wins, 5 draws, and 22 defeats. Their latest one was 0-3 against Newcastle (which also caused Manchester City to fall to sixth place and miss a Champions League spot), and it follows a run of eight home defeats without scoring, always losing by 2 or more goals.

Another huge disappointment for a team that, nine years ago, won a Premier League title, something unthinkable today, considering they about to be relegated again. Coach Ruud Van Nistelrooy, talking to Sky Sports, said that the most worrying thing was that he's tried "different things, different structures, different players in different positions and the results are not there".