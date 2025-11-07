Lego's Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise set will cost £350

Lego has revealed a proper look at the upcoming set that brickfies Star Trek's U.S.S. Enterprise. Coming as part of the premium Icons range, this will be a pricey and detailed collector's build that uses 3,600 pieces to create a model that is over 10.5" tall, 23.5" long, and 18.5" wide.

Yep, this is going to take up some serious space in your home, and likewise a set of this size won't come cheap, as Lego is asking £349.99/€399.99 for a unit. Granted, you do get lots of additional goodies along with that as the set features a detachable command saucer, a secondary hull, warp nacelles with red and blue details, an opening shuttlebay with two mini shuttlepods, and nine minifigures too, including Captain Jean-Luc Picard, Commander William Riker, Worf, Data, Beverly Crusher, Geordi La Forge, Deanna Troi, Guinan, and Wesley Crusher. It even has an angled display with The Next Generation branding.

The set will be available for all on November 28 and if you snag a unit between November 28 and December 1, you'll also get an Icons Star Trek: Type-15 Shuttlepod set too.

