Lego's Sega Mega Drive will debut in June and will be an affordable set

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Following the recent rumour, Lego has now confirmed that it has been working with Sega to brickify the Mega Drive (or the Genesis, if you live in the United States). This set, the latest of its versions of iconic and retro consoles, will be one of the more affordable Lego sets to date, as you will be able to snag one for as little as £34.99/€39.99 when it launches on June 1.

Spanning 479 pieces, the Mega Drive set includes the main system, two controllers, a Sonic the Hedgehog cartridge, plus sticker decorations that can be swapped out to reflect either a Mega Drive or a Genesis version of the system, depending on your personal preference. The set also comes in at 16 cm wide, 12 cm deep, and 4 cm high, making it one of the more compact sets that Lego offers.

Pre-orders for the set are now available, and as we mentioned a moment ago, the actual release date for the set is June 1, meaning it's rather close.

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