Lego's second Star Trek set recreates the U.S.S. Enterprise bridge

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The time has arrived for the second collaboration between Lego and Star Trek. The Danish toy maker and the sci-fi universe previously came together to offer up a collector's style model of the famous U.S.S. Enterprise, but now a new set has been revealed too, which has more of a playset theme to it.

This is called Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701 Bridge and it's arriving as part of the Icons series. It spans 1,701 pieces and comes in at £159.99/€179.99, with it depicting the legendary room with a slate of minifigures populating its space. In total, there are eight minifigures being featured, spanning James T. Kirk, Spock, Nyota Uhura, Hikaru Sulu, Leonard "Bones" McCoy, Pavel Chekov, Christine Chapel, and Montgomery "Scotty" Scott. Let's also not forget four adorable tribbles plus a slate of accessories like Starfleet communicators and phasers.

The set mostly spans the bridge of the Enterprise but there is also an attached transponder room too, to get your minifigures from point A to B as quickly and precisely as possible. And as for the launch date for the set, it will be arriving on September 1 to mark the 60th anniversary of Star Trek.

Will you be picking up one of these sets, perhaps to build while watching the new season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds?

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