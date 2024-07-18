Lego's newest set is for the adventurers among us

HQ

Lego's recent efforts to produce sets that are designed to be decorations rather than toys has seen the Danish company brickify famous artwork, present blocky takes on the cosmos, and even framable cityscapes from iconic animated series. The next in this effort is targeted at the adventurers among us.

Known as the Travel Moments set, this is a kit that is effectively a world map that you can hang on your wall and then use it to mark the locations you have visited over the years, or outline the places you want to travel to next.

The set also comes with an aeroplane model and has been designed in such a way that five builders can come together to construct the set as a group, thanks to separate building instructions, bags, and modular components being offered.

The Travel Moments set will go on-sale on August 1, and will retail for €149.99 / £129.99.

