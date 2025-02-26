Lego's Jurassic World T-Rex fossil set is over a metre in length

HQ

A few days ago, we reported on the leak that claimed that a Lego Jurassic World Tyrannosaurus rex full fossil set would be making its debut soon. At the time, while it was very clear that the product was legitimate due to the packaging leaking, we were lacking firm details about it. That has since changed.

Lego has revealed the officially titled Jurassic World Dinosaur Fossils: Tyrannosaurus rex. It's a full model of the famed dinosaur's skeleton, and it's also a very big model at that. It stands 33 cm in height and 105 cm in length (which is over three feet!), and it is made up of a whopping 3,145 pieces too.

We're told that it offers "articulated joints, including a movable head, opening jaw, and posable arms and tail, allowing for dynamic and customisable displays. The set also includes a display stand, an information plaque, and hidden franchise Easter eggs, such as an 'amber' piece, adding layers of authenticity and nostalgia."

With minifigures of the original Jurassic Park's Dr. Ellie Sattler (Laura Dern) and Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) included, and not models of Jurassic World: Rebirth's Scarlett Johansson's Zora Bennett and Jonathan Bailey's Dr. Henry Loomis, you might be wondering just how much of a dent this set will be putting in your bank account. The good news is that while it isn't cheap, it's certainly not the most expensive Lego set either. It will retail for £219.99/€249,99, with plans to debut on March 15 around the world, and March 12 for Lego Insiders.

This is an ad:

This is an ad: