Lego's Braille Bricks now come in Danish, Swedish, Finnish, and Norwegian

When Lego unveiled the brilliant idea of Braille Bricks, allowing visually-impaired individuals to enjoy in the fun, the accessible idea was only originally for a limited number of languages, including English and French. However, this was then expanded to include Spanish, German, and Italian, and now even more language options are available.

The Danish toy company has revealed that six new languages are being supported by Braille Bricks, with these being Danish, Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Dutch, and Portuguese.

As it stands, Braille Bricks come in a base set including 287 bricks, which can then be expanded with additional top-up packs. To see local pricing for the Braille Bricks now that they are even more widely available, head over here.

