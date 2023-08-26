Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Lego Witcher may not be official, but we really want it to be

The mock-up images make us excited for what could be.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Lego has teamed up with everyone and their grandmother at this point, but despite this has yet to collaborate with The Witcher brand. The fantasy series is begging for a Lego adaptation, and with this being the case, a fan has now created a set of Lego mock-ups that see Geralt, Ciri, and Dandelion in blocky form.

Coming from BrickPanda82, the collection of images has drawn the attention of The Witcher X account, who has highlighted the fan work, while also noting that these are unfortunately unofficial.

Would you like to see Geralt and the gang blockified?

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Related texts

2
The Witcher 3: Blood and WineScore

The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine
REVIEW. Written by Mike Holmes

"If this little sojourn to Toussaint is to be our final adventure with the silver-haired monster slayer, then it's a fitting conclusion."



Loading next content