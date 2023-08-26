Lego Witcher may not be official, but we really want it to be

HQ

Lego has teamed up with everyone and their grandmother at this point, but despite this has yet to collaborate with The Witcher brand. The fantasy series is begging for a Lego adaptation, and with this being the case, a fan has now created a set of Lego mock-ups that see Geralt, Ciri, and Dandelion in blocky form.

Coming from BrickPanda82, the collection of images has drawn the attention of The Witcher X account, who has highlighted the fan work, while also noting that these are unfortunately unofficial.

Would you like to see Geralt and the gang blockified?