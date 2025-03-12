Lego will soon be making its own video games

HQ

There are so many Lego video games out in the wild these days that it's near impossible to name them all. However, despite this being the case, the majority are created by third-party developers, like TT Games and Visual Concepts. This won't entirely be the case for the future though, as Lego is looking to create its own first-party video game development studio.

This has been affirmed by CEO Niels Christiansen in an interview with the Financial Times, where he notes that it's "something we're building up" and that as part of this effort it has more than tripled its investment into software developers. Niels adds, "we have made quite a few investments in the future — I'd almost rather overinvest. That's the benefit of being family-owned and long term."

The nature of what Lego hopes to achieve with this development studio remains unclear, as does whether it will continue partnering with third-party studios down the line when it's in full operation. What we can assume is that whatever Lego thinks it can achieve in the gaming sector is driven by financial growth, as the toy maker continues to expand and improve its annual revenue, something it confirmed in its latest annual report where it stated that its revenue increased 13% up to DKK 74.3 billion.