Lego Wednesday sets have been unveiled

We're all still eagerly awaiting Wednesday's return to our TV screens, something that seems highly unlikely for 2024 considering that filming is still underway for Season 2. So, while we won't be returning to Nevermore Academy this spooky season, the folk over at Lego have at least provided a way to satisfy our appetite a tad.

Three Wednesday Lego sets have been unveiled, with each set to debut and launch as we head into October. As for what the sets are, the first is a model of the titular character that spans 702 pieces, stands 33cm high and 21cm wide, and costs £44.99/€49.99/$49.99.

The second is a playset based on Wednesday and Enid's Dorm Room. It includes 750 pieces and will cost almost twice the price at £74.99/€89.99/$89.99.

Lastly is the Wednesday and Enid Brickheadz models that are the smallest and cheapest of the bunch, clocking just 239 pieces and costing £17.99/€19.99/$19.99.

Will you be picking up any of the Wednesday Lego sets?