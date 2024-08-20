Lego wants you to keep passing on your bricks and sets

HQ

One of the best ways to encourage sustainability with toys is to simply pass on your toys to the next generation of children. While this might not always be the most exciting premise for kids being handed a ball in a cup over say an Xbox, it does firmly apply to the world of Lego. The Danish block-building company understands this and even actively encourages people to pass on their bricks and sets to younger folk.

In a new initiative, Lego has shown off just why, despite the first Lego bricks being made in the late 50s, this is applicable and works, as the blocks still use the same patent and design as they did almost 70 years ago. So, while the material Lego is made from has become and continues to become progressively more sustainable, the actual design hasn't changed and there isn't anything stopping a 1958 brick from connecting with a 2024 brick.

Chief sustainability officer at Lego, Annette Stube, stated: "The enduring value of LEGO bricks is intrinsically linked to our commitment to sustainability. By designing bricks that last for generations, we aim to inspire endless creativity and stop LEGO bricks from becoming waste. And alongside encouraging fans to keep bricks in play, we are continuing to explore more ways to repurpose LEGO bricks through our takeback initiatives."

