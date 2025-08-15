Lego Voyagers to launch in mid-September

HQ

If you have been keeping an eager eye on the next project from the team behind Lego Builder's Journey, we have some good news to share. Publisher Annapurna Interactive and developer Light Brick Studio has revealed that Lego Voyagers will be launching as soon as in one month's time, all on September 15.

Coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, the cooperative adventure is launching soon, as was confirmed in the latest trailer for the game.

For anyone unfamiliar with what Lego Voyagers will be looking to offer, this project revolves around two small Lego bricks who work together to traverse a blocky world and ultimately to rescue an abandoned spaceship and use it as their ticket to blast off into the cosmos for another grand adventure. It has a locally-geared cooperative system, where both players play on the same screen, which also works via online co-op, and it will feature a Friend's Pass system, meaning as long as either you or your partner own the game, you can both play it.

With launch edging closer, take a look at the aforementioned trailer below.