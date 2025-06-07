Lego Voyagers is much more than the average Lego game, and you can play it co-op

HQ

Lego Builder's Journey was a welcomed change in the Lego video game series: a beautiful and relaxing puzzle game, featuring nothing but photo-realistic Lego bricks, unlike the action adventure games we've got to expect for years.

Now, its creators, Light Brick Studio alongside Annapurna Games, are launching a new title, similar but different, with the focus on the co-op play. Lego Builder's Journey is an adventure "about friendship and play", where two small bricks need to work together to rescue an abandoned spaceship.

A poetic, nonverbal narrative, with beautiful creations, split-screen and online co-op, and as the case of Split Fiction, with a friend pass two players can enjoy it online with only one copy. The game is launching on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.