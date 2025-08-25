Lego unveils Willy Wonka's chocolate factory

HQ

One of cinema's most colorful and delicious factories is getting a blocky transformation - Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory. To sweeten the deal, it's based on the beloved 1971 version starring Gene Wilder, which makes the release all the more delightful.

The set is designed by Roberto Ceruti and Jody Padulano, who together created a whimsical version of Willy Wonka's iconic chocolate factory. The result is a 2,025-piece build packed with nostalgic details. Included are nine minifigures in total: Willy Wonka himself, Charlie Bucket, Grandpa Joe, Augustus Gloop, Mike Teavee, Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregarde - plus two Oompa Loompas.

It's a perfect way to celebrate the classic film and Gene Wilder's unforgettable performance as the eccentric factory owner. The set will retail for $220 and is already available for pre-order ahead of its official release on September 18th.

Will you be getting this set?