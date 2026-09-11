Lego unveils whopping 4,700-piece Downton Abbey set with 13 minifigures

In a somewhat surprising turn of events, Lego has unveiled a massive new set that looks to brickify the acclaimed period drama show of Downton Abbey. Coming as part of the Ideas range, this set clocks in at a whopping 4,711 pieces and revolves around building the famous manor home where the series is set, namely Downton Abbey.

The home inhabited by the Grantham family has been brickified, with this set being a very intricate build, as the actual size only registers 30 cm in height, 44 cm in width, and 16 cm in depth. It's a set that features the front-facing façade of Downton Abbey, while the rear is made up of several unique rooms where the minifigures can quench their thirst on tea and hunger on biscuits and otherwise jostle with one another in a game of wits.

As for the minifigures, the set includes The Dowager Countess, Lord Grantham, Lady Grantham, Lady Mary, Lady Edith, Tom Branson, Mr. Carson, Mrs. Hughes, Mr. Bates, Anna Bates, Thomas Barrow, Mrs. Patmore, and Daisy Parker.

The set will be looking to see as soon as October 4, and you can snag it for £269.99/€299.99.