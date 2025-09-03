Lego unveils Sega Genesis controller set

HQ

Lego has unveiled a new Sonic the Hedgehog set, but instead of depicting the blue hedgehog or one of his friends or rivals, the new lot of plastic can be formed to make a Sega Genesis controller. The iconic look of the controller can be found on the front, with a depiction of the Green Hill Zone on the back.

It's currently listed on Lego's site for $19.99, but it's worth noting it also says that it's not available on the website. The Brick Fan points to it likely being a gift with purchase set. The Sega Genesis Lego controller has 260 pieces, and is 3.5 inches high, 5.5 inches wide, and 1 inch deep. It's designed for builders aged 18 and up.

The set is designed to be décor for your gaming room, and allows you to "embrace your video games passion with a retro gaming controller that has a microscale Green Hill Zone scene on the back and can be displayed 2 ways," according to the official product description.

