Lego unveils first SpongeBob SquarePants set "for adults"

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Lego has lifted the curtain on a brand new set based on SpongeBob SquarePants, with the caveat that this set isn't designed for children and is rather regarded as a "set for adults", the first of its kind for the Lego and SpongeBob collaborations.

There are technically two sets being revealed, but as one is a small-scale Brickheadz figure based on SpongeBob, we'll commit the energy here to the main and "18+" rated Bikini Bottom building set.

Yep, Lego has taken a leaf out of its City-like street sets by enabling fans to build the three core residences of the Bikini Bottom neighbourhood where SpongeBob, Squidward, and Patrick reside. You can build a two-story pineapple, a four-story Moai head, and the rock Patrick lives under too. The set is then accommodated by minifigures of SpongeBob, Patrick, and Squidward, with Gary the Snail and DoodleBob appearing as brick-built figures as well.

The set will put prospective buyers back £189.99/€209.99 and it's now available for pre-order with plans to ship on September 1. Check out the set below.

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