Lego unveils cosy and snowy Hogsmeade set perfect for Potterheads

It's almost that time of the year again when we have to pack up our suitcases and head to London's Kings Cross station to board the Hogwarts Express and kick off another year at the famed School for Witchcraft and Wizardry. Yep, the next academic year is almost upon us, which is why Lego has revealed a slate of new Harry Potter sets that is has in the works to mark the occasion.

In total, there are three new sets on their way, but the one that will undoubtedly catch your eye is the Hogsmeade Village - Collectors' Edition. This is a whopping set that spans 3,228 pieces and allows users to create a Hogsmeade village street packed with several iconic buildings. These include The Three Broomsticks and the Hog's Head pubs, plus a Zonko's Joke Shop, Honeydukes confectionery, and even an Owl Post station too. Populating these streets are a host of familiar faces, be it Harry Potter, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger, but also Professor McGonagall, Aberforth Dumbledore, Draco Malfoy, and six others.

The set features a slate of lovely nods, such as a portrait of Ariana Dumbledore that leads to a hidden passage, and the set has been made to the same scale as other Lego Harry Potter buildings, meaning you can connect it up with Diagon Alley or Gringotts to make a stunning display.

The main catch is the price, as it will set you back £349.99/€379.99, all when it debuts on September 4. This will also be the date that the other three smaller sets each arrive, with these including the Room of Requirement, a Quidditch lesson, and the Hogsmeade sign itself.

