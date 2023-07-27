Lego unveils cosmic The Marvels set

HQ

Lego is already starting up its efforts of getting people excited for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe project, as the blocky company has now revealed a new set dedicated to The Marvels.

Known as The Hoopty, this set depicts the spaceship that Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani's Miss Marvel, and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau/Photon use to zoom around the cosmos with.

Featuring an opening cockpit, stud shooters, a bunch of accessories, and three minifigures based on the three leading characters, plus a few cat figures as well so you can bring Gus along for the ride.

The set spans 420 pieces and will be launched on October 1, 2023 for the price of £84.99 / €94.99.