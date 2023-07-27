Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
The Marvels

Lego unveils cosmic The Marvels set

Take to space with Captain Marvel, Miss Marvel, and Photon.

HQ

Lego is already starting up its efforts of getting people excited for the next Marvel Cinematic Universe project, as the blocky company has now revealed a new set dedicated to The Marvels.

Known as The Hoopty, this set depicts the spaceship that Brie Larson's Captain Marvel, Iman Vellani's Miss Marvel, and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau/Photon use to zoom around the cosmos with.

Featuring an opening cockpit, stud shooters, a bunch of accessories, and three minifigures based on the three leading characters, plus a few cat figures as well so you can bring Gus along for the ride.

The set spans 420 pieces and will be launched on October 1, 2023 for the price of £84.99 / €94.99.

The Marvels

