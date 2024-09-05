Lego unveils cosmic Pharrell Williams set

HQ

It still seems strange to think that the next major Lego film is actually a biopic of musician Pharrell Williams, but that's precisely the case. The Piece by Piece film is set to arrive in cinemas in early October, and follow and explore the life and career of the artist all in a blocky form. To mark this coming theatrical offering, Lego has also unveiled a Lego set based on the film.

It's known as Over the Moon and is a 966-piece offering that sees a rocket ship blasting off and leaving behind it a trail of colour. The set even comes with a Pharrell minifigure and the set, despite being objectively small, actually manages to stand almost half a metre in height and a fifth of a metre in length and width.

Over the Moon will debut in full on September 20, and pre-orders for the set are now already open. It will retail for €109.99 / $109.99 / £94.99.

This is an ad: