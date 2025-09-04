LEGO unveils colossal 9,000-piece Death Star set

HQ

Over the years, LEGO has released a long line of epic sets that have left collectors in awe - from the Titanic to the Eiffel Tower. But this time, the Danish toy manufacturer is taking things to a whole new level of madness. The brand-new Death Star set will no doubt keep builders busy for days, as it consists of a staggering 9,023 pieces.

Of course, size and detail come at a cost. The massive build measures 70 cm tall, 79 cm wide, and nearly 30 cm deep, and will set you back €999. In short, it's going to leave a serious dent in your wallet, but promises an unmatched building experience.

The set includes everything from the trash compactor and Palpatine's throne room to hangars, control rooms, and other iconic movie scenes. It also comes with 38 minifigures, including Luke Skywalker, Leia, Han Solo, Darth Vader, the Emperor, and a pair of droids.

For those tempted (and who actually have the space at home), the Death Star launches on October 1. Between October 1-7, LEGO is also throwing in an exclusive TIE Fighter mini-build with purchases, while supplies last. For anyone who's ever dreamed of owning their very own Death Star, this is the ultimate chance - the only question is: where in the galaxy will you fit it?