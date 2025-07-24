LEGO unveils an epic Arkham Asylum set

HQ

LEGO has just revealed a seriously impressive addition to its Batman lineup: a generously sized set depicting none other than Arkham Asylum, complete with all the rogues who make the Caped Crusader's life a nightmare. The set includes 16 minifigures - besides Batman himself, you'll find Joker, Harley Quinn, Catwoman, Bane, Mr. Freeze, The Riddler, Scarecrow, Poison Ivy, The Penguin, Killer Croc, Batwoman, Batwing, Robin, and two cheerful security guards.

The building is modular and split into three floors that can easily be lifted off for smooth access to the interior and its prison cells. It consists of 2,953 pieces and is absolutely packed with references to the Batman universe. The only potential downside? A whopping 65 stickers are included to add those extra visual touches.

For those eager to build their own slice of Gotham, Arkham Asylum hits store shelves on September 12, priced at around €300.

So - will you be adding this mad house to your collection?