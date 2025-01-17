LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Smite 2
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      lifestyle
      Twilight

      Lego unveils a new set perfect for the Twi-hard in your life

      The Cullen House from The Twilight Saga has been brickified.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field

      Despite being an absolutely massive theatrical franchise in the late 2000s and early 2010s, The Twilight Saga missed the expansive merchandising boat that a lot of blockbusters receive today. This means that despite the heights it reached, the adaptation of Stephenie Meyer's vampire novels were never brickified. Until now.

      Lego has revealed a new set that is designed to resemble The Cullen House from The Twilight Saga. It's a replica of the modern-looking home that spans 2001-pieces and has a bunch of nods to iconic features, be it Bella Swan's red truck, a grand piano in the living room, and even a tree so that Edward Cullen and Bella can get up to treetop tricks.

      Speaking about characters, the set comes with seven minifigures, including Bella and Edward (who has a sparkling skin effect), but also Jacob Black (who also has a wolf form), and Carlisle Cullen, Alice Cullen, Rosalie Cullen, and Bella's dad Charlie.

      The set is intended to retail for €219.99/£189.99/$219.99 and will be selling from February 4.

      Twilight
      This is an ad:

      Related texts



      Loading next content