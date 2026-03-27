Lego unveils a new (and technically similar) S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier set
Marvel's iconic floating battle station has been brickified once again.
When the world was swept up in Marvel Cinematic Universe fever in the 2010s, it didn't take long before Lego and Disney collaborated and turned the iconic S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier into a set and a rather large one at that. The original 2015 set came in at just under 3,000 pieces and boasted a price that made it more of a collector's item than a children's toy. That set hasn't been easily acquirable for some time, but no doubt because Lego and Disney has been working on an updated edition.
A new S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier set has been revealed, with this being a very technically similar model that has an appearance and final structure that positions it as more of a display piece than a toy set. Effectively, it has more muted colours, more intricate details at the cost of play features, and is built on a stand that should make displaying the set simpler.
The folks over at Brick Fanatics have already completed a direct comparison between the 2015 and 2026 sets and the information reveals that the new set is around £60 cheaper (with adjusted inflation figures), has around 100 more pieces, and is slightly taller but a little shorter. For reference, the new set spans 3,057 pieces, is 30 centimetres tall and 68 centimetres long, with a price that comes in at £329.99/€369.99.
As for what this new set offers, we're told that it is based on the Helicarrier from 2012's The Avengers film, has a detailed interior, a Quinjet that is 'floating' in the air, a fully-rotatable stand, and six minifigures that include Captain America, Hawkeye, Nick Fury, Maria Hill, Phil Coulson, and even the Winter Soldier (for some reason...).
The set is pre-orderable as of now and will launch in full on June 1.