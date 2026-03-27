Lego unveils a new (and technically similar) S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier set

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When the world was swept up in Marvel Cinematic Universe fever in the 2010s, it didn't take long before Lego and Disney collaborated and turned the iconic S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier into a set and a rather large one at that. The original 2015 set came in at just under 3,000 pieces and boasted a price that made it more of a collector's item than a children's toy. That set hasn't been easily acquirable for some time, but no doubt because Lego and Disney has been working on an updated edition.

A new S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier set has been revealed, with this being a very technically similar model that has an appearance and final structure that positions it as more of a display piece than a toy set. Effectively, it has more muted colours, more intricate details at the cost of play features, and is built on a stand that should make displaying the set simpler.

The folks over at Brick Fanatics have already completed a direct comparison between the 2015 and 2026 sets and the information reveals that the new set is around £60 cheaper (with adjusted inflation figures), has around 100 more pieces, and is slightly taller but a little shorter. For reference, the new set spans 3,057 pieces, is 30 centimetres tall and 68 centimetres long, with a price that comes in at £329.99/€369.99.

As for what this new set offers, we're told that it is based on the Helicarrier from 2012's The Avengers film, has a detailed interior, a Quinjet that is 'floating' in the air, a fully-rotatable stand, and six minifigures that include Captain America, Hawkeye, Nick Fury, Maria Hill, Phil Coulson, and even the Winter Soldier (for some reason...).

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The set is pre-orderable as of now and will launch in full on June 1.

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