Lego unveils a buildable and working arcade pinball set

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Lego sets are often designed either to be collector's display pieces or play sets for youngsters and children. But who said it can't take elements from both of these philosophies...?

The Danish toy titan has announced a new set that is a buildable and working arcade pinball machine. It has a space theme and is designed so you can ping a tiny pinball around the obstacles, firing it back into danger using dual flippers, and all under the pretence of reuniting an astronaut with a "space-roving baby".

Spanning 2,274 pieces, this set is designed with adults and arcade fans in mind with an inspiration based on vintage arcade cabinets. It's meant to double as a display piece and also be a fun addition to either a home, office, or games-space, an item with interactive and engaging play elements too.

It clocks in at 24 cm in height, 38 cm in length, and 28 cm in width, will include two minifigures (the astronaut and the 'space baby'), and it'll sell for £189.99/€209.99 when it launches on July 4. Check out a look at the set below.

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