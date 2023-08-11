Lego to release a massive Concorde build in September

HQ

The last flight of the Concorde took place in November 2003 and the super-fast aircraft gets a Lego model next month. With 2083 pieces and a target price on Lego's website of £169.99, the aircraft boasts a size of 105 centimetres in length and a wingspan of 43 centimetres.

The build also comes with a sign and display stand. A mechanism for folding up and down the landing gear is located inside the body of the plane, as well as the possibility of folding up and down the plane's nose.

We have collected some pictures below and on September 7, you can get your hands on this great set.