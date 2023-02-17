Lego to launch three new sets to mark Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's upcoming release

HQ

While today is Ant-Man's time in the spotlight, as the latest solo outing by the character, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania opens in theatres today, May will all be about the Guardians of the Galaxy, as the third film in this series will be premiering on May 5, 2023.

Ahead of that debut, Lego has now announced a collection of new Marvel sets tailored to the Guardians and their upcoming film. The sets will range in size and price, with the biggest being the team's new ship.

Regarded simply as "The New Guardian's Ship", this set will arrive on April 1 and will feature minifigures of Star-Lord, Adam Warlock, Nebula, and Drax, and will retail for £89.99 / €99.99.

The second set will be Baby Rocket's Ship and will include minifigures of both Baby Rocket but also fully grown Rocket Raccoon, and will be coming on April 1 as well for the price of £29.99 / €34.99.

Last of all is the smallest set of the batch, Guardians of the Galaxy Headquarters, which mainly seems to just be minifigures of Star-Lord and Groot with a super small backdrop with some tools. It'll also arrive on April 1 and will retail for £8.99 / €9.99.

Will you be getting any of the sets?