Lego The Legend of Zelda Great Deku Tree set gets unveiled

HQ

There have been a multitude of rumours as of late in regard to Lego working with Nintendo on a The Legend of Zelda set. These rumours have now been affirmed, as a Great Deku Tree set has now been revealed.

This is a 2-in-1 set that allows players to either build a version of the Great Deku Tree from The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time or The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Regardless of which version you choose, the set will consist of 2,500 pieces, feature a Master Sword pedestal (from Breath of the Wild), Link's House (from Ocarina of Time), and is built on stands to better present and show it off.

It will also come with four minifigures, with those being grown-up versions of Princess Zelda and Link from Breath of the Wild and younger versions of the pair from Ocarina of Time. There will also be buildable characters including Hestu the Korok with his maracas, other Koroks, Deku Babas, Navi the Fairy, the Deku Sprout, and Skulltula.

Speaking about this set, The Legend of Zelda producer Eiji Aonuma has stated: "I'm really thrilled that The Legend of Zelda is joining the world of LEGO bricks, which has spurred the creative impulses of so many people of all ages. The Deku Tree was the first element from The Legend of Zelda we wanted to represent using LEGO bricks."

This is an ad:

This does suggest that we can look forward to additional Lego The Legend of Zelda sets in the future. As for this one in particular, it will retail for £259.99/€299.99 and will launch in full on September 1, 2024.