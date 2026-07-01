Lego teams up with Olivia Rodrigo for five sets inspired by her "defining songs"

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Now that Olivia Rodrigo has conquered the music business, following beginning as a young actress, the pop star has begun turning her sights onto new avenues and areas. Recently, she debuted in Fortnite as part of a collaboration with Epic Games, and now she is diving headfirst into the realm of Lego.

Lego has unveiled five new sets that are inspired by "defining songs, symbols and fan-favourite moments from across Olivia's albums including SOUR, GUTS, and you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love."

With this reveal in mind, Rodrigo becomes the first musician ever to receive multiple dedicated Lego sets, each of which come with a unique minifigure version of the pop star herself.

As for the sets themselves, there is a Vinyl display, a Flower Bouquet, a Concert Moon, a Secret Storage, and a Dual Guitar, and the sets clock in at a variety of prices and piece counts, as you can see below.

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Lego Editions Olivia Rodrigo's Vinyl - 360 pieces - €29.99



Lego Botanicals & Lego Editions Olivia Rodrigo's Flower Bouquet - 400 pieces - €44.99



Lego Editions Olivia Rodrigo's Concert Moon - 670 pieces - €49.99



Lego Editions Olivia Rodrigo's Secret Storage -1,085 pieces - €79.99



Lego Editions Olivia Rodrigo's Dual Guitar - 1,228 pieces - €119.99



Each of the sets will launch on August 1.

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