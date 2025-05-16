Lego teams up with Asphalt Legends Unite for three supercar sets

HQ

Lego has teamed up with Gameloft to create three sets that apply to supercar aficionados and also Asphalt Legends Unite fans. The sets are Technic versions of three core supercar models, spanning Aston Martin, Ferrari, and Lamborghini's portfolio.

The sets are of varying scale and size. The tied-smallest is the Ferrari FXX K, which sports 897 pieces and looks to retail for £55.99/€64.99/$73.99. This car is almost 30 cm long, 12 cm wide, and 8 cm tall, and will be arriving as a physical set on August 1, after launching in-game in July 2025.

The other tied-smallest set is the Aston Martin Valkyrie, which actually has fewer pieces in total, at only 707 pieces. It will cost the same as the Ferrari (£55.99/€64.99/$73.99), will have similar proportions (29 cm long, 13 cm wide, and 7 cm tall), but this one will launch both as a physical set and in-game on June 1.

The biggest set is the Lamborghini Revuelto, which boasts 1,135 pieces and will set you back £152.99/€179.99/$202.99. This one will be 40 cm long, 17 cm wide, and 9 cm tall, and it'll launch as a physical set on August 1, with the in-game model instead expected in July.

The smaller sets will come with liftable hoods that lead to V12 engines with moving pistons and a working differential. They have opening doors (be it gullwing or butterfly) and authentic styling tied to the company they are made by. As per the Lamborghini, this will have all of this, but also glow-in-the-dark accents and also a connectivity to the Lego Technic Control+ app, so that you can use the app to steer the model, operate its lights, view from its real-time cockpit, and more.

Will you be snagging a set?