Lego takes us back to the cosiest part of Middle-earth with new The Shire set

Lego has taken its collaboration with Middle-earth very, very seriously, debuting sets that are typically massive, complex, and mega expensive. Whether it's the stunning Rivendell or the imposing (and stackable) Barad-dûr, now this range is expanding further by taking us to the loveliest part of the fantasy land.

It's Hobbiton and The Shire that are being brickified this time, with this new set being a 2,017-piece kit that specifically looks to capture the events of Bilbo Baggins' eleventy-first birthday. The set features a buildable Bag End and a collection of other interesting references, like the firework dragon, and also a lot of minifigures, be it Bilbo, Frodo, Samwise Gamgee, Mrs. Proudfoot, Farmer Proudfoot, Merry, Pippin, Rosie Cotton, and Gandalf the Grey.

Speaking about the set, Sean Astin, known for his performance as Samwise, stated: "Not all those who wander are lost... especially when travelling through the astonishing detail of the Shire made out of Lego bricks! From the smallest hobbit-hole to the grandest fireworks, building this set brought back so many fond memories of Middle-earth. Now fans can journey there themselves and build their own adventures."

The set is planning on debuting for Insiders from April 2, before then becoming publicly available on April 8, and it will be retailing for £229.99/€269.99. Make sure to get an order in early, as while stocks last this set will also come with an added extra of a Smeagol and Deagol mini-build gift too.

