LEGO swings into the Spider-Verse with Miles Morales set

LEGO has unveiled its first-ever set inspired by Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, bringing the animated adventures of Miles Morales into the hands of fans everywhere. This highly anticipated set recreates the thrilling first showdown between Miles Morales and The Spot, a key moment from the blockbuster sequel by Sony Pictures Animation.

While Spider-Man has long been a staple in LEGO's lineup, this marks a significant milestone as the first set directly tied to the animated Spider-Verse films. The set features iconic mini-figures, including Spider-Man, Spider-Gwen, The Spot, and Jefferson Davis, Miles' father, along with web-slinging accessories to stage epic battles.

Retailing at €49.99, the set promises to be a hit among collectors and casual fans alike. Its release comes just in time for the gift-giving season, making it a perfect treat for those who've swung headfirst into Miles' multiverse adventures.

With only one set available so far, could this be just the beginning of a broader Spider-Verse LEGO series?