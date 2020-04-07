Lego Super Mario set to launch in August

The Lego Group has just announced the release date for the Lego Super Mario line, the special set of products they are about to deliver as part of a new partnership with Nintendo.

There will be the Mario Starter Course, the Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set, and the Bowser's Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set. The full Lego Super Mario range is planned to launch on August 1, 2020.

If you're worried about missing out, you can pre-order the Lego Super Mario Adventures Mario Starter Course on the official website (which is not yet live at the time of writing), or from select retailers, according to the press release.

Just in case you still don't know much about this set of innovative interactive products, it "features an interactive LEGO Mario figure that collects coins in real-life game levels created with LEGO bricks. Neither a video game nor a traditional LEGO brick-based set, it promises to change the way people interact with Super Mario in the physical world and engage in LEGO experiences."

As for the price, the Starter Course is 59.99 EUR/USD, the Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set will be 29.99 USD/EUR and it's a cool 99.99 USD/EUR for the Bowser's Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set (we'll update you with UK prices once we have them).

If you want to know more about Lego Super Mario, you can check the official website.

