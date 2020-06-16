LEGO Super Mario: 13 sets and expansion suits explained

You're watching Advertisements

LEGO and Nintendo unveiled the full lineup of their LEGO Super Mario crossover interactive toys just today. In total, it'll be the Starter Course, 8 expansion sets, 4 power-up packs and up to 10 random enemy packs, for a pretty varied (and expensive if you want to own it all) build and playing offer. The release date for all is August 1 and the prices and full list can be found below.

Via a virtual presentation Gamereactor attended in the morning, we gathered more details on how this will work and play. Even though there were no Nintendo representatives present, LEGO Iberia head of communications Isabel Pérez claimed they "share the same excitement and creativity", while legendary Mario producer/director Takashi Tezuka says he can't wait "to see how people explore all the gaming possibilities".

The main premise is to collect the most coins possible in 60 seconds, from the start pipe to the finish flagpole, and taking centre stage is the custom course created by the player. There's no limit of coins and time can be expanded by hitting random boxes, Super Mario 3D World-style. However, you'll lose coins if you step on the lava or are hit by an enemy.

"Then, can I cheat?" Well, as it's the Mario figure keeping track of every move and action, you should remain creative and fair during your course. For example, you can only kill a Goomba once (though you can increase the number of enemies by buying more random packs), and only Cat Mario will climb walls.

The game comes with a free app which connects to the figure via Bluetooth and acts as both interactive 3D instruction manual to help build the sets, and as coin-based score tracker. So far, levels grant beyond 100 coins (enter different music), and the same app suggests new building ideas.

We also learned more about the Mario figure itself, the main protagonist of the game. Before switching it on, you need to dress it (with either the standard Mario costume or alternative power-up suits). It's powered by triple-A batteries that should last a long time, even though it uses motion sensors, two LCD screens for expressions and items, noises, music, and voice.

Here's the full list of LEGO Super Mario products and prices, all releasing on August 1.

LEGO Super Mario: sets and RRP

Starter Course

71360 - LEGO® Super Mario™ Adventures with Mario Starter Course (59,99 USD/EUR)

Expansion sets

71362 - LEGO® Super Mario™ Guarded Fortress Expansion Set (49,99 USD/EUR)

71363 - LEGO® Super Mario™ Desert Pokey Expansion Set (19,99 USD/EUR)

71364 - LEGO® Super Mario™ Whomp's Lava Trouble Expansion Set (19,99 USD/EUR)

71365 - LEGO® Super Mario™ Piranha Plant Power Slide Expansion Set (29,99 USD/EUR)

71366 - LEGO® Super Mario™ Boomer Bill Barrage Expansion Set (29,99 USD/EUR)

71367 - LEGO® Super Mario™ Mario's House & Yoshi Expansion Set (29,99 USD EUR)

71368 - LEGO® Super Mario™ Toad's Treasure Hunt Expansion Set (69,99 USD/EUR)

71369 - LEGO® Super Mario™ Bowser's Castle Boss Battle Expansion Set (99,99 USD/EUR)

71376 - LEGO® Super Mario™ Thwomp Drop Expansion Set (39,99 USD/EUR - available only with select retailers)

71377 - LEGO® Super Mario™ King Boo and the Haunted Yard Expansion Set (49,99 USD/EUR- available only with select retailers)

Power-up Packs

71370 - LEGO® Super Mario™ Fire Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

71371 - LEGO® Super Mario™ Propeller Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

71372 - LEGO® Super Mario™ Cat Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

71373 - LEGO® Super Mario™ Builder Mario Power-Up Pack (9,99 USD/EUR)

Character Packs

71361 - LEGO® Super Mario™ Character Packs (4,99 USD/3,99 EUR)