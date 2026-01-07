LEGO states that it will not abandon traditional play despite launch of Smart Brick

HQ

The dust has not even settled after LEGO revealed what they themselves, see as the most revolutionary product ever, before very concerned LEGO enthusiasts voiced a fear of the very basis of traditional play and assembly being in mortal danger, and even experts issuing negative statements about tech-enhanced play.

The Smart Play system contains a simple 2x4 brick that via a tag can be told what it is, and will behave accordingly with light and sound, and do direct interaction with Smart enabled minifigures and other Smart Bricks.

In a short interview with IGN, Federico Begher, Senior Vice President and in charge of New Businesses Product Group stated the Smart Brick system is not a replacement for the traditional LEGO:

"It's not to say that it replaces anything. It's an added layer that's here to stay, that we believe in. It will be part of our System-in-Play, like the brick is, like the Minifigure is."

LEGO has over the years had different integrations of electricity based additions, but this wireless system allows for actual integration with minifigures and physical bricks, while not needing apps, phones or computers, and, according to IGN, LEGO representatives were very insisting on the physical aspect of play being maintained, with the soon-to-be released Star Wars set using it for engine noise based on speed and direction, but able to interact with minifgures, or interact with another smart brick, that via a simple placement of a different tag-brick, has been told that it is a TIE Fighter, and not an X-Wing.